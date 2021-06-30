CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Shares Acquired by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,638 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CNX Resources worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 609,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,096 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the first quarter worth about $539,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America lowered CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.45.

NYSE:CNX opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.94. CNX Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $7.97 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $473.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNX Resources Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.