Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.35.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $19.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Property Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

Get Columbia Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CXP opened at $17.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Columbia Property Trust has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 109,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,868,000 after buying an additional 22,713 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Columbia Property Trust by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 14,813 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Columbia Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.