Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) Plans $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Comcast Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CCZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3747 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th.

Comcast stock remained flat at $$64.20 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82. Comcast has a 12-month low of $54.51 and a 12-month high of $73.00.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.