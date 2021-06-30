Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Command Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $37,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Comerica in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $71.02 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $32.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Comerica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

In other Comerica news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. B. Riley downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comerica from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

