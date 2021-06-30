Compound Price Reaches $290.08 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 11% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and approximately $176.40 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for $290.08 or 0.00844654 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 41.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,319,663 coins. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

