Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:CNFR opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.91. Conifer has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $26.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 0.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conifer will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.41% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

