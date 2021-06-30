Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Short Interest Down 53.7% in June

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 7,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

CNST opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.05). Analysts forecast that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cowen lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,269,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,238,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,359,000 after purchasing an additional 385,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,708,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,973,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics to address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib.

