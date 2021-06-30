Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Increased to C$7.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

