Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CJREF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corus Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

Corus Entertainment stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Corus Entertainment has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.91.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

