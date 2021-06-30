Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Price Target Raised to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS CJREF traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 16,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a negative net margin of 41.57% and a positive return on equity of 15.74%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

