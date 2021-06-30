Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) PT Raised to C$6.75

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corus Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

OTCMKTS CJREF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.11. 16,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,133. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 41.57%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

