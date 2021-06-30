Critical Comparison: Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) & Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barrett Business Services 3.71% 17.17% 4.06% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

This table compares Barrett Business Services and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barrett Business Services $880.82 million 0.63 $33.76 million $4.39 16.58 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -7.03

Barrett Business Services has higher revenue and earnings than Volt Information Sciences. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Barrett Business Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Barrett Business Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Barrett Business Services has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.45, indicating that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Barrett Business Services and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barrett Business Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Barrett Business Services currently has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.55%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.41%. Given Barrett Business Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Barrett Business Services is more favorable than Volt Information Sciences.

Summary

Barrett Business Services beats Volt Information Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc. provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce. It also provides staffing and recruiting services, such as on-demand or short-term staffing assignment, contract staffing, direct placement, and long-term or indefinite-term on-site management services. The company serves electronics manufacturers, light-manufacturing industries, agriculture-based companies, transportation and shipping enterprises, food processors, telecommunications companies, public utilities, general contractors in various construction-related fields, and professional services firms. Barrett Business Services, Inc. was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

