Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 38.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401,924 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Crown worth $62,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 108.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CCK opened at $102.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.56. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.39 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.51%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

