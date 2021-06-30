CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Short Interest Down 53.7% in June

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of CSP stock opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $50.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00 and a beta of 1.77. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

About CSP

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

