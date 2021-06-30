CUTcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $365.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000429 BTC on popular exchanges. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $20.71 million and approximately $365.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00050679 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00032516 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.65 or 0.00231922 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00035908 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000218 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 144,386,699 coins and its circulating supply is 140,386,699 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.