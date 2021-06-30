Demant A/S’s (WILYY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WILYY has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Demant A/S stock remained flat at $$28.68 during trading on Wednesday. 91 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 79.65 and a beta of 0.04. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $29.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

