Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 296.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 69,774 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.06% of Denali Therapeutics worth $3,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,536,000 after buying an additional 97,930 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 109.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after buying an additional 98,225 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNLI opened at $76.88 on Wednesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.70 and a beta of 1.91.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.24). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other Denali Therapeutics news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $1,037,704.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.15, for a total transaction of $103,541.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 262,806 shares of company stock valued at $16,536,335 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

