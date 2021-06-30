DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 4,913.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,655 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.27% of DermTech worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DermTech by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DermTech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in DermTech during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DermTech alerts:

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $1,158,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 550,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,522,820.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DMTK. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.92.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.