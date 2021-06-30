Desjardins Increases Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Price Target to C$5.75

Karora Resources (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$5.65 to C$5.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KRRGF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.85 to C$6.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Karora Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

KRRGF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. 158,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,205. Karora Resources has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32.

Karora Resources Inc engages in the exploration and production of mineral resources in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

