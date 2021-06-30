Desjardins Lowers Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target to C$0.25

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Heritage Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 548,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,174. Heritage Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.
Heritage Cannabis Company Profile
Read More: What is a bull market?
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.