Desjardins Lowers Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Price Target to C$0.25

Heritage Cannabis (OTCMKTS:HERTF) had its target price decreased by analysts at Desjardins from C$0.30 to C$0.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Heritage Cannabis stock remained flat at $$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 548,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,174. Heritage Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.09.

Heritage Cannabis Company Profile

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

