Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 577.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,627 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.22% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $4,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of DRNA stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.46. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $38.64.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 67.58% and a negative return on equity of 82.91%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.56 million. Equities analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.86.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,904 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $147,070.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 4,431 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $114,585.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,585.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,132 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,267 in the last three months. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.