Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Short Interest Up 121.4% in June

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,100 shares, an increase of 121.4% from the May 31st total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DTGI stock remained flat at $$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,531. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.15. Digerati Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.24.

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.75 million during the quarter.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Digerati Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.23 price objective on the stock.

About Digerati Technologies

Digerati Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Internet-based telephony products and services through its cloud application platform and session-based communication network in the United States. The company offers Internet-based services, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, customized VoIP, session initiation protocol trunking, fully hosted IP/private branch exchange, call center applications, auto attendant, voice and Web conferencing, call recording, messaging, voicemail to email conversion, integrated mobility applications, and other customized IP/PBX features in a hosted or cloud environment; enterprise-class data and connectivity solutions, such as cloud WAN (wide area network) or software-defined WAN, fiber, mobile broadband, and Ethernet over copper; and remote network monitoring, data backup, and disaster recovery services.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.