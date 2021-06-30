DigixDAO Trading Up 5.6% This Week (DGD)

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 30th. DigixDAO has a total market cap of $36.48 million and $57,673.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for $405.59 or 0.01181001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00092957 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00053749 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019061 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00649062 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DigixDAO is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 89,948 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

Buying and Selling DigixDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigixDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

