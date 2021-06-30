DouYu International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 22,877 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,383 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOYU opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. DouYu International has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.19 and a beta of 0.78.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. DouYu International had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that DouYu International will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of DouYu International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, 86 Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in DouYu International during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

