DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

In related news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of DURECT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRRX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in DURECT by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in DURECT by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRRX opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.73. DURECT has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DURECT will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

