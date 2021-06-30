Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 568.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366,317 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.38% of Dynavax Technologies worth $4,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 347.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVAX opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.80. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $12.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. The company had revenue of $83.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.42 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.92, for a total transaction of $198,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,998.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

