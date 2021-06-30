eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 61.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,294 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,274 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.95% of eGain worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGAN. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of eGain in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eGain alerts:

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,400.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,020. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EGAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. eGain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of EGAN opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.61 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. eGain Co. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 million. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. On average, research analysts anticipate that eGain Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN).

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.