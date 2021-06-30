Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) by 41.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,110 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.52% of Emerald worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Emerald during the first quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Emerald during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Emerald by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Emerald by 227.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 52,318 shares during the last quarter. 29.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

Emerald stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.35. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter. Emerald had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 194.09%.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.