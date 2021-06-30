Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Raised to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ENB traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.03. 118,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,501. The stock has a market cap of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.87. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $26.97 and a 1 year high of $41.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,273,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Enbridge by 698.3% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,883,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,544,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020,824 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 660.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,038,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $193,182,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244,379 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rare Infrastructure Ltd increased its position in Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728,901 shares in the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

