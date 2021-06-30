Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target Raised to C$2.50

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$1.75 to C$2.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESVIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.40 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

Ensign Energy Services stock remained flat at $$1.80 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 11,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,978. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23. Ensign Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.04.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

