EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) to report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for EyeGate Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that EyeGate Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.48) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover EyeGate Pharmaceuticals.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYEG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on EyeGate Pharmaceuticals from $10.25 to $10.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of EYEG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,619. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $25.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27. EyeGate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $8.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $730,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,346,601 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,101 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EyeGate Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 53.80% of the company’s stock.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating inflammatory and immune diseases with a focus on the eye and nervous system in the United States. It develops PP-001, a clinical stage dihydroorotate dehydrogenase inhibitor that has been developed in two clinical-stage ophthalmic formulations, consisting of PaniJect that is in Phase Ia/IIb clinical trial for multiple diseases that affect the posterior region of the eye, including non-infectious posterior uveitis and diabetic macular edema; and PaniDrop, which is in Phase I safety study for multiple diseases that affect the ocular surface and anterior region of the eye, comprising of allergic conjunctivitis, viral conjunctivitis, and dry eye disease.

