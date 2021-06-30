Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,158 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.9% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,201,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.20.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $349.26. The stock had a trading volume of 551,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.47 and a twelve month high of $358.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.93. The company has a market cap of $990.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $20,380,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,245,317 shares of company stock valued at $719,572,004. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

