Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Position Lifted by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,040 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 56,210 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 0.9% of First Manhattan Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $212,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on FB shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KGI Securities started coverage on Facebook in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

Facebook stock traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $348.67. 590,044 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,828,624. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.93. The stock has a market cap of $988.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.47 and a 52 week high of $358.14.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $944,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total transaction of $26,381,717.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,245,317 shares of company stock worth $719,572,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

