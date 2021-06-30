Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 3,825 Shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,276 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.39% of Financial Institutions worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 76.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 17.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 180,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In other Financial Institutions news, Director Andrew W. Dorn, Jr. bought 1,100 shares of Financial Institutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,255.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,080.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FISI opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $33.12.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $50.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.19 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Financial Institutions’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

