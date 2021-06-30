Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires Shares of 170,000 JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of JOANN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN during the first quarter valued at $186,000.

In other news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 47,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $540,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $15.61 on Wednesday. JOANN Inc. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17. The company has a market cap of $658.12 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOAN. William Blair began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on JOANN in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.38.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

