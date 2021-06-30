Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 33,175 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 5,151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Century Communities worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Century Communities by 150.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $313,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities by 99.7% in the first quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the first quarter valued at $4,604,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $527,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

CCS opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.30. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.95 million. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.74%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.65%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $106.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

