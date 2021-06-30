Federated Hermes Inc. Buys New Shares in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,904 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $4,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Match Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 735,066 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,135,000 after purchasing an additional 56,640 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Match Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 949,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,630,000 after purchasing an additional 92,984 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $162.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.78. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.56 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.74 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Match Group news, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,587,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.70.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

