Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 355.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,194,000 after purchasing an additional 86,251 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,123,000. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 120.4% during the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its position in shares of Cable One by 20,879.8% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 35,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,519,000 after purchasing an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,816.93, for a total transaction of $1,099,242.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,730.00, for a total value of $811,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,210,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $1,890.24 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,674.35 and a 52 week high of $2,326.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,795.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $12.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 22.48%.

Several analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cable One in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

