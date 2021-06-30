Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after purchasing an additional 765,908 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,986,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,967,000 after purchasing an additional 222,333 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $128.03.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXPD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In related news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $7,372,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

