Federated Hermes Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 17.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,931 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at $82,505,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,582,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,900,000 after buying an additional 638,504 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,793,000 after buying an additional 316,027 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,553,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,331,000 after buying an additional 311,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE lifted its holdings in Service Co. International by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 846,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,582,000 after buying an additional 303,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

In other news, insider Tammy R. Moore sold 3,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $208,465.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 64,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,659 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International stock opened at $53.62 on Wednesday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $36.38 and a fifty-two week high of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.41.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 37.81% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

