Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,793 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $47.86 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.78.

In related news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $525,916.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

