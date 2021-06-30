Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,610 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $206,021,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after acquiring an additional 118,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,496,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

NYSE WTRG opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

