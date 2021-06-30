Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.82 Million Position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 44,759.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.32% of Titan International worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Titan International by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan International during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Titan International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of TWI opened at $8.17 on Wednesday. Titan International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $11.82. The firm has a market cap of $503.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $403.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.17 million. Analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

