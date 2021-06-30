Federated Hermes Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 68.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,520 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BP PLC increased its position in Amcor by 64.0% during the first quarter. BP PLC now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 12,168 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Amcor by 22.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Amcor by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the first quarter worth $2,219,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Amcor by 3,499.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 408,287 shares during the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.93. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

