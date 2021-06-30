Federated Hermes Inc. Has $2.05 Million Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,742 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Envista were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,342,000 after purchasing an additional 231,443 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,240,000 after purchasing an additional 378,540 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,229,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,779,000 after purchasing an additional 196,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Envista has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In related news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 28,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,185,858.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,330,715.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 35,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $1,581,898.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,635.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,004 shares of company stock worth $8,251,480. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVST opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 63.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. Envista Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Envista had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.