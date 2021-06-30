Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,064 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,936 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sanmina worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 35.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 6.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 12,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANM stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $43.36.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.18. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

