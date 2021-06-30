Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 10,670 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 96.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,064,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,260 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after acquiring an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,245,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 74,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.54. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 26.31% and a net margin of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $4,068,092.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,079.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.26.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.