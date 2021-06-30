Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 56,872 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Customers Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $818,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,089 shares of company stock worth $1,900,842 over the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.59. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $43.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 23.99%. As a group, analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

