Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,026 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $53.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $24.56 and a one year high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.22. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 563,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.23 per share, with a total value of $30,001,013.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

