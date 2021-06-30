Federated Hermes Inc. Raises Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,073 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of BellRing Brands worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,513,000 after purchasing an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 573,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 49,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 278.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 470,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,441,000 after purchasing an additional 346,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

BRBR stock opened at $31.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.90. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $31.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. Research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BRBR. Stephens began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

